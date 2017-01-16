Man dead after worksite accident in The Beach

A male worker has died on a construction site in The Beach on Monday afternoon.

Police got a call around 4:02 p.m. that a man was inside of a construction machine on Queen St. E and Woodbine Ave.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the man, but pronounced him dead on the scene some time after.

“Initial reports are saying that the man was found in the construction machine. He was not supposed to be inside the construction machine,” said Const. David Hopkinson.

Police say to expect road closures in the area for investigation.