News / Toronto

Man hurt in Toronto crash had been shot in the neck: police

Toronto police say a man injured in a west-end crash also had a gunshot wound to the neck.

They say his three-year-old nephew, who was in the back seat, wasn't hurt but has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the vehicle struck a light pole.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(AM640)

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...