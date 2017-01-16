Man hurt in Toronto crash had been shot in the neck: police
Toronto police say a man injured in a west-end crash also had a gunshot wound to the neck.
They say his three-year-old nephew, who was in the back seat, wasn't hurt but has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the vehicle struck a light pole.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
