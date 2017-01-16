Markham man arrested for impaired driving, collision, driving wrong way

A 44-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, fleeing a collision and allegedly blowing two times over the legal alcohol limit last Saturday in Markham, York Regional Police say.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police received a report from a concerned citizen who “had to swerve” to avoid an SUV that was driving east in the westbound lanes of Legacy Dr. near Ninth Line and 14th Ave.

The SUV was located by officers shortly after at Box Grove By-Pass and appeared to be involved in a collision.

Officers then arrested the driver who was believed to be impaired by alcohol, and who blew over twice the legal limit of alcohol at police headquarters.

Police say that the SUV fled a single-vehicle collision earlier on Saturday at the intersection of 14th Ave. and Markham Rd, nearly two kilometres from where the vehicle was found.

“It is believed that the vehicle had climbed a median at the intersection and struck a wooden pole before driving away from the scene,” the news statement says.

The Markham man is facing three charges including impaired operation of a vehicle, driving with a blood-alcohol rating over 80 milligrams, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Last weekend, from Friday Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 15, officers arrested ten men and two women that were charged with alcohol-related driving offences.

Two of the incidents resulted in collisions, six from R.I.D.E. spot checks and four from calls made by concerned citizens.

“Despite repeated warnings by police and numerous senseless tragedies on our roadways, drivers are not getting the message. Impaired driving is the number one criminal cause of death in Canada,” police say.