Self-represented defendants are a tricky problem for justice system

After failing to have her charge stayed due to unreasonable delay before her murder trial began, Xiu Jin Teng demanded an adjournment so she could hire a lawyer instead of representing herself.

Superior Court Justice Ian MacDonnell patiently reminded her she’d had more than a year to hire a lawyer — she refused to do so, even at the point when a state-funded lawyer had been approved — and that, at some point, the trial had to start.

“Without a lawyer do you think my trial would be a fair one?” she snapped.

On Friday, Teng was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after a jury found her guilty of the gruesome first-degree murder of her husband Dong Huang on Feb. 29, 2012.

Teng is one of a small group of people who have represented themselves on serious charges such as murder — whether by choice, due to mental health problems that interfere with maintaining a relationship with a lawyer or because there is no other way for the trial to proceed.

“Are these trials fair? Some times they are, sometimes they are not. Every accused is better off with a good lawyer than no lawyer at all. If the judge and the Crown act fairly, a self-represented person can have fair trial. But it’s sure hard, really hard,” says defence lawyer Russell Silverstein, who has been “amicus curiae” or “friend of the court” on many cases.

“If you ask the judges and the Crowns, none of them want to see self-represented accused. It’s pretty much a nightmare for all concerned and everyone goes out of their way as much as possible to avoid it.”

While being unrepresented may not make an overall difference in outcome when the evidence is extremely strong or extremely weak, “in the cases that fall in between people with lawyers do better than those without lawyers,” Silverstein says.

At the Superior Court level — where most serious charges are dealt with — it is rare for accused persons to represent themselves due to a lack of funding.

But lawyers say the number of self-represented defendants is increasing at the lower court level primarily because they can’t afford a lawyer. Often they don’t qualify for Legal Aid because the risk of jail time is low, or make too much to qualify for the low Legal Aid threshold, but too little to afford a lawyer.

The civil and family courts are seeing similar trends.

At both levels, the question of how to ensure self-represented defendants have a fair trial is one courts continue to grapple with — especially when the defendants seem to be acting against their best interests.

At the core of this is the principle that every accused person can choose how they will be represented and how they will run their defence, as long as they are found fit to stand trial.

The actions a judge takes to protect the fair trial rights of the defendant and avoid a miscarriage of justice depend on why they don’t have a lawyer and whether the defendant seems bent on what the courts have called “litigation suicide.”

At the Superior Court level this typically results in the court appointing a lawyer as amicus curiae to do anything from making legal arguments to conducting cross-examinations as if they are defence lawyers.

“Part of the problem is that amicus is often left unequipped to present a full defence for a defendant,” says lawyer Richard Litkowski, who acted as amicus for Teng.

If the defendant is uncooperative or unwilling to share crucial information, amicus has to be wary of unknowingly harming the defence position.

“It can be a frustrating experience being amicus depending on the nature of the case,” he says.

What juries make of self-represented accused persons — and the bizarre spectacles that often ensue in their trials — is unknown due to a law that forbids juries from discussing their deliberations with anyone else.

Anthony Moustacalis, president of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, says he believes juries take their role even more seriously when a person is self-represented.

The issue of how much to intervene if an accused person has a mental heath problem that interferes with them being represented by a lawyer is something the courts are also still struggling with, Moustacalis says. He hopes that will change as treatment for mental health improves.