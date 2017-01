Senior who killed fellow resident at Scarborough home gets life in prison

An elderly man who killed another resident of the long term care home where they both lived was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

Peter Brooks, 76, had earlier been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2013 beating death of Joycelyn Dickson at the Wexford, a seniors’ residence in Scarborough.

His trial heard that Brooks used a cane to fatally injure Dickson, 72. He was also charged with attempted murder in an attack on another resident, 91-year-old Lourdes Missier.

The conviction triggered an automatic life sentence. Brooks will be eligible to apply for parole in 10 years, which is the minimum allowed for a conviction of second-degree murder.

At his trial, defence lawyer Charn Gill urged the jury to find Brooks not criminally responsible due to dementia that caused damage to his brain’s frontal lobe. Gill argued this left Brooks “disinhibited,” unable to understand the consequences of his actions and unable to distinguish right from wrong.

Brooks attacked Missier and Dickson, and would have attacked a third woman, under the delusion that they were conspiring with Wexford nursing home management to get him removed from the nursing home, Gill argued.

“We all know that, regardless of what Peter’s belief was, there is nothing that can justify his actions. This is where Peter’s departure from society’s moral code becomes glaringly obvious. He is still unable to appreciate the moral wrongfulness of his actions,” Gill said.

Crown prosecutor Donna Kellway argued that, despite Brooks having mild dementia at the time, he deliberately and intentionally attacked Missier and Dickson, for, in his own words, “sweet revenge.”

His belief about the women conspiring against him was based in reality as they had repeatedly reported him to management for a series of hostile or violent altercations, she said.

Brooks had just been made to move floors after Burke complained that he’d punched her, and it was this incident that led to the discussion about moving him to the independent living side.

“There is no evidence of psychotic thinking that can be raised above suspiciousness,” Kellway told the jury.

he argued that he lied to the jury about being unable to remember killing Dickson and made up a bizarre account of being told to “beat the crap” out of the women by a spirit in a dream.