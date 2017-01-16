U of T research on Bloor bike lanes looks at near miss accidents

When the city evaluates the Bloor bike lane pilot this fall, they’ll be able to look not just at accidents but another crucial piece of the road safety puzzle.

Researchers at University of Toronto have partnered with Kitchener-based traffic analytics company Miovision to analyze video footage of “near misses” before and after the bike lanes were installed in August to get a more complete picture of what’s happening.

When you assess safety based on accidents alone, you’re not getting the full picture, said Matthew Roorda, a professor in civil engineering at the university’s Transportation Research Institute.

“There’s just not that many of them to help pinpoint problem areas," he said.

Miovision provided video footage and has the software to make analysis easier, said CEO Kurtis McBride.

There’s data on potentially dangerous situations — ranging from cars passing too closely to bikes to pedestrians jumping out in front of cyclists — from different locations all through the bike lanes, he added, making for a “much better statistical sample” than just looking at accidents.

The project looks at whether bike lanes have improved the safety of the street as well as if they have created any unintended danger zones.

Graduate student Nancy Hui said results will be shared with the city to contribute to the discussion on how to move forward with the pilot.

The project relates to a complete streets philosophy, which advocates for streets to be designed to be safe for all users not just drivers.

As a Torontonian who walks, takes public transit and sometimes drives, the research hits home for Hui.