Chris Spence pleads for second chance after losing teaching licence for plagiarism

Chris Spence says he’s “still reeling” over being stripped of his teaching licence a month ago because of plagiarism, and that he has already paid “a heavy price” for his mistakes.

The former director of education with the Toronto District School Board also says he believes his very public disgrace that began four years ago could be a lesson for kids on how to face mistakes and “the ability to get back up after you’ve been knocked down.”

“I am a work in progress, I’m a flawed human being,” Spence, 54, told Torstar News Service Monday, a month after the Ontario College of Teachers removed his licence.

“The fact of the matter is in life everyone’s going to face failure and defeat. And I’m staring it right in the face right now. And I want to demonstrate to all those kids that you can overcome adversity and you can get back up and you can make contributions. And it really starts by taking ownership.”

Spence says he has taken responsibility for his conduct, which was first revealed in 2013 with the discovery he had cribbed someone else’s material for a Torstar article. Evidence quickly emerged that he had also used other writers’ work in speeches, blogs, books and his doctoral thesis two decades ago.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse,” said Spence, who says he wants a chance to continue to make a difference supporting students and particularly at-risk youth, which he devoted much of his career to doing.

He agreed to an interview because of an outpouring of support from family, friends, former students and colleagues “who’ve encouraged me to fight, who felt this was a penalty that was not in line with the conduct,” he said.

“That’s what’s inspired me to try to get back and fight.”

Spence is currently working in Chicago, where he is involved in a documentary on gun violence, has set up a youth mentoring program and works with a social service agency, which he declined to name.

The ordeal has been particularly hard on his family, including his teenage son and daughter, who are in Toronto, he said.

Revocation of a teaching certificate is the most serious penalty a teacher can receive from the Ontario College of Teachers, and means Spence cannot teach at any publicly-funded school in Ontario. Fifteen teachers lost their licences in 2015.

There is no appeal process for the decision, though a teacher can apply for reinstatement if they have a compelling reason, said college spokesperson Gabrielle Barkany.

That situation “is pretty rare,” she added.

The three-member panel is in the process of writing its decision, which will be posted on the college website.

Spence is still subject to another investigation by the University of Toronto, which is probing allegations he plagiarized portions of his thesis. A tribunal is expected to make a ruling following a hearing next month.

Spence said he was numb and shocked at the college’s decision in December.

“When these allegations came through I felt like I did the right thing. I stepped down,” he says.

“My hope was that would be viewed as the most severe penalty, to step down from the position you loved and aspired to.”

Spence did not appear at the hearing in front of the college’s disciplinary committee citing his doctor’s advice, but sent a statement expressing his remorse and speaking of his depression and despair.