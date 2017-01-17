Female bartenders add voice to fight against sexual assault

Female bartenders in Toronto are using signature cocktails to send a powerful message of change in the industry.

With news of sexual assaults in alcohol-serving businesses in the spotlight following a recent incident at a bar in Little Italy, a dozen of female bartenders took to the counters Monday to add their voice to the movement against sexual harassment.

“It happens so often that it’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing,” said Veronica Saye, a 12-year veteran bartender in Toronto, noting the College bar incident left the bartender world both shocked and upset. Whether it’s from patrons to servers or even between staff members, sexual harassment is “so prevalent,” she said.

“We want to send a firm statement. There is a problem here, and it needs to be addressed and changed.”

The BASH (Bartenders Against Sexual Harassment) event brought together female bartenders from different local establishments, showcasing their talents in whipping up cocktails and, most importantly, highlighting the need for staff training on sexual assault.

Funds raised at the event will go to support efforts by the Sexual Assault Action Coalition, a survivors-run organization working to restore justice, respect and dignity for people affected by sexual violence.

The call for training echoes that of Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, as well as a provincial legislation looking to tackle the issue of sexual harassment in workplaces and alcohol-serving establishments.

Though BASH is a one-time event, organizers hope to turn it into a continuing educational campaign that focuses on prevention rather than reaction to incidents of sexual violence.