Freezing rain warning in Toronto ends but slippery conditions remain

Environment Canada has ended the freezing rain warning in Toronto after a morning commute that saw slippery roads and collisions throughout the GTA.

However, it warned that an ice buildup of up to 5 mm could have accumulated on untreated surfaces overnight, and is warning pedestrians of slippery conditions in parking lots and on sidewalks.

The national weather agency said the freezing rain started at around 4 a.m. in Toronto. While the warning has been lifted for Toronto, the freezing rain could last into the evening for areas to the east.

High winds are also forecast for the evening, meaning fallen branches and downed power lines will be a concern throughout the day.

York Regional Police reported 11 collisions as of 8 a.m. Slick roads in have also caused increased calls for collisions in the city, Toronto police said.

School buses were cancelled for the Toronto District and Toronto Catholic school boards, York Region and York Catholic District school boards, Peel District School Board, Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board, the Halton District and Halton Catholic school boards, and the Durham District and Durham Catholic school boards.

GO Transit had a slow start to its early morning bus service with delays of 30 minutes as early as 5 a.m. A spokesperson said those delays were expected to get worse throughout the morning as the ice accumulates along with the traffic.

GO trains were expected to be unaffected, but Metrolinx asked travellers to be cautious of slippery surfaces while walking through station platforms and parking lots.

Pearson International Airport that 8 per cent of its flights have been cancelled due to freezing rain and other unrelated reasons.

Travellers are urged to check their flight’s status before leaving home.

While the freezing rain will turn into rain by noon, Environment Canada meteorologist Ria Alsen said the ice could linger well into Tuesday night.

“If we get a lot of ice accumulation, it might take a while to melt. You could get water over top of the ice, which could be deceiving,” said Alsen.

Alsen cautioned drivers to take it slowly on urban roads and highways, and to take extra caution on highway ramps.

While the freezing rain conditions might give some Torontonian’s flashbacks to the GTA’s disastrous ice storm in December 2013, the numbers aren’t even close.