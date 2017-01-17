OPP deploy spike belt to stop pickup in northern Ontario; Alberta man charged
MISSISSAUGA FIRST NATION, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say an Alberta man is facing charges after an allegedly stolen pickup truck was stopped with a spike belt in northern Ontario.
Police say officers patrolling Highway 17 in Mississauga First Nation, about 140 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Monday attempted to stop a truck for alleged speeding.
They allege the pickup truck continued travelling at speeds over 140 km/h and passing other vehicles dangerously.
Police say they learned the pickup had been reported stolen from the Toronto area, and a spike belt was deployed, stopping the truck west of Iron Bridge, Ont.
Tyriel Beckford, 25, of Calgary is to appear in court on Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 18 facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a licence.
