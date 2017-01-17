OPP deploy spike belt to stop pickup in northern Ontario; Alberta man charged

MISSISSAUGA FIRST NATION, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say an Alberta man is facing charges after an allegedly stolen pickup truck was stopped with a spike belt in northern Ontario.

Police say officers patrolling Highway 17 in Mississauga First Nation, about 140 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Monday attempted to stop a truck for alleged speeding.

They allege the pickup truck continued travelling at speeds over 140 km/h and passing other vehicles dangerously.

Police say they learned the pickup had been reported stolen from the Toronto area, and a spike belt was deployed, stopping the truck west of Iron Bridge, Ont.