York region residents called on to help homeless youth

A new initiative is enlisting the help of everyone with a home to address youth homelessness.

Residents in York region will be matched up with at-risk homeless teens on a night-to-night basis through a soon-to-be launched project called Nightstop.

“Right now we are not meeting the need that is out there,” said program coordinator Jacquie Hermans. “On any given night there is an average of 300 youth with nowhere to sleep. That’s just unacceptable.”

York region has nine municipalities with only three youth shelters and all of them operate at capacity, Hermans said. That leaves homeless youth in desperate situations, where they survive by couch surfing or simply living on the streets.

Nightstop project is part of 360 Kids, an organization offering care services to kids and youth in crisis. It’s currently recruiting families that have spare bedrooms and are interested in becoming volunteer hosts.

The process involves carefully assessing the young people’s backgrounds to make sure they present no risk to potential hosts. The same vetting process applies to families as well, with interviews and home visits planned before matches are made.

“Our main goal here is to ensure the safety of both the host and the young people we’re trying to help,” said Hermans, noting youth assessed as anything other than low risk are directed to other programs at 360 Kids.

The program plans to start with at least 15 matchups by next month with the hope of expanding to other parts of the GTA in the future.