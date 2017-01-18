Ryerson art exhibition reflects on black activism, power of protests

Past meets present at Ryerson Image Centre’s new art exhibition.

Featuring raw photographs and video footage from civil rights movement in the United States of America, the three-month long exhibition opening at Ryerson wants the public to reflect on historical repression and Black protest in comparison to the current reality.

On display are dozens of images from the 1971 Attica prison protest, the 1963 Birmingham Alabama demonstrations, as well as the 1968 gun battle between California police and activists from Black Panther Party.

While Black protests in reaction to repression are historical in nature, the goal of Power To The People exhibit is to draw learning lessons to what’s happening today.

“This is a problem that’s never going away,” said the centre’s gallery director Paul Roth.

“The way we look at these events has become more democratic, but the issues at the roots of the protests are still lingering.”

What’s also changed is the documentation of the events. While it took experienced journalists and photographers to collect photos and videos from the civil rights movement in the 1960s, technology has now allowed citizen journalism to be a driving force of activism.

“Anyone with a cellphone can capture and share acts of violence on our streets,” he said, noting the immediacy will continue to help expose injustice.

The centre is partnering with Toronto-based Black Artists Network Dialogue to launch No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson to Toronto. Opening next month at the Gladstone, the pop-up gallery will showcase images from Black Lives Matter protests against systemic violence by police.