Massive lineups for the Shake Shack pop-up store

Hundreds of Torontonians braved the cold and stood in line for hours today, for a simple burger and fries.

The popular American burger chain, Shake Shack, hit the streets of Toronto but only as a one day pop-up. This was the first time the chain has travelled north of the border.

The store, which was open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. still had a line-up spanning almost an entire block at 4 p.m.

Nerissa Camacho, 34, who had been waiting for two hours and 20 minutes, said she planned ahead and worked overtime the previous day so she could leave work early today to get in line.

She came for the classics, a ShakeBurger and crinkle cut fries, which the pop-up at Momofuku Daisho was serving.

“It’s delicious. The soft bun melts in your mouth and the burger is great,” she said. “The fries and the cheese sauce are so good.”

She added: “I’ve had it in NYC and Vegas. To have it pop-up is amazing. If they could make it permanent, that would be great.”

Kim Sanchez, 18, has also had Shake Shack before, and visits the chain whenever she travels to New York with her family.

“All my friends are messaging me like, ‘Is it worth it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’“ Sanchez said.

The wait was improved when Shake Shack employees gave those waiting free sunglasses and menus to plan what they would order, according to Abby Lendvai, 19. However, she was disappointed to discover that shakes were not on the menu.

After being in line for two hours, Lendvai said they were “definitely ready to be done but the end is near.”

“We thought we might as well come, though we thought it would be an hour,” Lendvai said. “But after waiting two, we thought we might as well do it.”

Joshua Humphrey, 19, who stood next to Lendvai in line, said “I’ve never actually had Shake Shack before but I think it’ll be worth the wait hopefully.”

Humphrey isn’t alone in his blind faith. Tim Davidson, 31, and Kelsey Davidson, 30, who were a few feet back in line, had never had the burgers either.

“It’s my day off and I heard it was good. My dad told me about it and he says it’s good. I don’t know if he knows I’ve waited this long but he’s a pretty diehard fan so I think he’d approve,” Tim said after two hours in line.

Kelsey said they had “to go to this one,” as they missed Shake Shack’s biggest rival, In-N-Out, when it had a pop-up store in Toronto two years ago. It was greeted with similar crowds.