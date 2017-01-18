North American stock indexes send mixed signals, loonie down slightly

TORONTO — North American stock markets are sending mixed signals this morning, with some major indexes up and others down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell a moderate 40.03 points at 15,401.33 after two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was also down, declining 23.02 points to 19,803.75. However, the S&P 500 was up a marginal 1.34 point at 2,269.23 and the Nasdaq composite gained 5.74 points to 5,544.47.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.41 cents US, down 0.17 of a U.S. cent after the Bank of Canada announced it was leaving its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent.

The February crude contract lost $1.04 to US$51.44 per barrel and February natural gas was down seven cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU.