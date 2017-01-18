Order of Canada medal up for sale for $25,000

An Order of Canada medal is currently up for sale, but although its current holders are hoping to profit from the item’s rarity on the market, the legalities of selling it are hazy.

The insignia is listed for $25,000 by collectibles and memorabilia company Muzeum, a store located in Toronto's Yorkville area, under the umbrella of The Great Canadian Roadshow.

“It’s incredibly rare,” said company co-owner Daniel Ilmer. “We’ve never even heard of anybody bringing one in and when we saw it, it was something that was so rare that we knew it was something that needed to be snatched up.”

There is no Criminal Code provision that forbids the sale of an insignia of the Order of Canada.

But unlike certain honours, such as military decorations or medals which become property of the recipients once awarded, Order of Canada symbols are presented to recipients in trust, according to Rideau Hall spokesperson Marie-Pierre Bélanger.

“As a result, neither Order members nor their families may sell, or otherwise dispose of, Orders insignia,” said Bélanger. “Normally, in situations like these, our office would contact the seller to retrieve the insignia.”

Bélanger wouldn’t comment on how Rideau Hall would enforce that rule if the seller refuses to take a medal off the market “due to confidentiality reasons.”

Christopher McCreery, a historian who’s studied the Order’s history for 20 years, said he’s heard of about 10-15 instances of people selling the insignia. Although most known sales have occurred in Canada, late actor and radio voice Lorne Greene’s medal was sold last year at an auction in Nevada.

“In the past when these things have come up they’ve shut down the auctions,” said McCreery, whose book “The Order of Canada; Genesis of an Honours System,” comes out later this year and contains a section about sales of the insignia.

The first known public sale happened in 1981 when the companion’s insignia awarded to M.J. Coldwell, co-founder of the CCF party, was put up for auction, according to an excerpt from the book. This prompted a motion in the House of Commons to “deplore the sale of the Order of Canada which . . . should not be used for financial gain.”

There have been more than 6,000 recipients since the Order of Canada was created in 1967 and there are three levels to the award.

The current insignia up for sale was awarded to an officer of the Order of Canada, the honour’s second highest rank, which “recognizes national service or achievement.”

Ilmer said he did not know who the original recipient was.

Co-owner Maxim Smirnov said the store’s parent company acquired it about five years ago during an event in northern Alberta from a man looking to sell the medal, which was awarded to his great-grandfather who had since passed away. The family had elected not to keep it as an heirloom since it was impossible to divide amongst them.

The company created a silent bidding war on the family’s behalf for the medal and a deal was struck with a collector for $12,000. But Smirnov said the company later decided to buy the medal themselves and keep the item as “a showpiece” instead.

“The more research we were doing about this, the more we realized this is a very, very unique piece and the chances of us coming across one of these are slim to none,” said Smirnov. “It just doesn’t come on the market that easily. It’s easier to get an Olympic gold medal that somebody received back in 1976 than it is to get an Order of Canada medal.”

When an Order member dies, the insignia should be returned to the Governor General, according to Bélanger. She said if the recipient’s family wants to bequeath it to an heir, museum or public collection, the office can arrange for a loan.

McCreery said officer’s insignias have previously sold for $2,000 to $5,000, but that $25,000 “is a hilariously high price for something you aren’t even supposed to sell.”

“They are considered property of the Crown so it’s sort of like trying to sell a stop sign or something. You’d get in trouble for that,” said McCreery. “The collecting market for this stuff isn’t that big. There aren’t that many people who want to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for this stuff.”

Smirnov said the price is intended as a “conversation starter,” acknowledging “it’s a little frowned upon to sell things like that.”

“That’s why we’re not really serious about selling it,” he said. “It’s more for people to come in and to discuss it. There’s certain pieces in our store that we cherish and this definitely one of those treasure pieces. It’s more to attract customers to our website.”

But if the right offer came along?

“We would definitely think about it,” said Smirnov, adding that the price could be negotiable. He said it’s important to him that it stays in Canada.

“If the right person came along, I think we would definitely entertain it but we’d be fair and give a lot of people that opportunity,” said Smirnov. “I would have to call a few historians and see if an item like this should be sold.”

Quick Facts

There are three levels of the Order of Canada, officer being the middle level. More than 2,100 officers have been appointed since the Order was established in 1967.

The highest level, companion, recognizes “national pre-eminence or international service or achievement.” About 500 people have received the honour.