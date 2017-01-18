Pride Toronto votes to endorse Black Lives Matter demands

The majority of attendees at Pride Toronto’s annual general meeting Tuesday night voted to endorse the list of demands made by Black Lives Matter Toronto when the group stopped the 2016 Pride parade.

It’s unclear whether the vote means that police floats and booths will be banned from all Pride marches, parades and community spaces because the endorsement took place before the new board was elected. Pride Toronto members weren’t available for comment Wednesday.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said police have not spoken to Pride Toronto about the meeting, and unsure how the endorsement will affect their presence at the event.

“It’s extremely confusing,” said Pugash. “We’re not commenting until we have some idea, some definitive idea from the organizers as to what happened (at the meeting).”

Black Lives Matter brought the parade to a standstill for more than half an hour in July, refusing to move until Pride officials agreed to a list of nine demands — most controversially, that Pride remove police floats and booths in all Pride marches, parades and community spaces.

Pride’s then-executive director Mathieu Chantelois signed the list but told the Star the next day he had no intention of honouring the demands before consulting with the community.

Pride has since met the demand of holding public town halls, which it did in August, and also issued an apology back in September on how it handled the protest.

Major John Tory said he is hopeful that the issue surrounding police participation in the pride parade can be resolved.

“The Toronto police have had a presence in the Pride parade for more than a decade and continue to make meaningful efforts to build bridges with the LGBTQ2S community. Also, we rely on our police service to keep Pride safe every year and obviously they must continue to do so,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Pride co-chair Aaron GlynWilliams said Tuesday night that the board supports the demands and will “remain committed to progressing on all those issues,” but that the presence of law enforcement at Pride remains a hot issue.

“What we’re really getting down to . . . is about the police and the role of the police at the festival,” GlynWilliams said. “This isn’t a simple yes or no, this is about implementation and operations and that will fall to the new staff and new board that’s going to be elected tonight to figure out not the what, but the how.”

Banning police from Pride is not on the table, he emphasized.

“We are very committed to law enforcement and to pushing with law enforcement to consider their role and the way that they’re represented,” GlynWilliams said. “A ban is not something that we have considered or would consider, and I think that’s the difficult gray area to explain to people, where there’s confusion.”

GlynWilliams added he thought the discussion on how to handle police presence at Pride would have been better had it took place after the five new board members were elected.

“It was a bit of cart-before-the-horse to talk about it in advance of electing those new voices because that’s really where the community is going to have their voice heard and make decisions on how to figure out the implementation,” he said.

The main points on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included presenting the board of director’s annual report and for the election of five new board members, but an attendee raised a motion to have a discussion about the remaining eight demands by the Black Lives Matter group and then to endorse them. Both were supported by the majority of the room.

Janaya Khan, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, said the vote was an encouraging step in the discussions with Pride Toronto.

“What the implementation of the demands will look like, we’ll see. We called for internal structural changes within Pride Toronto, challenged their hiring practices, and essentially cover all grounds of what Pride Toronto is . . . and it seems like that’s what the public wants,” Khan said.