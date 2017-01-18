Toronto neighbours happy to provide a cup of sugar

When Eva James opened the door of her Liberty Village condo Tuesday afternoon, she paused for a brief moment before answering her neighbour standing in the doorway.

“Sure,” she said, shrugging her shoulders at the stranger. “Would you like white sugar, brown sugar or Stevia?”

On Monday, Torstar News Service columnist Edward Keenan wrote that Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch was dead wrong about Toronto when she said, “I would never go next door and ask my neighbour for a cup of sugar. It just wouldn’t happen.”

Was Leitch right? Do Torontonians lack such a sense of community that they wouldn’t lend their neighbours a cup of sugar?

After hearing from outraged readers, Torstar decided to launch a very unscientific investigation to find out if this was true.

On Tuesday, I roamed the hallways of my Liberty Village condo, knocking on the doorways of units belonging to the many young professionals that populate the enclave in the west-end, asking for a cup of sugar.

Sure, some were wary opening their doors in the middle of the workday, but all of them offered a cup of sugar — some even before I identified myself as a Torstar reporter. Those that didn’t have any, offered Stevia instead and in one case, a handful of packets of sugar.

(The only resistance I encountered was with condo security over concerns that I was going door to door, selling stuff.)

Knocking on more than 10 doors in my condo building, and later in Leaside on the street where former prime minister Stephen Harper once lived, I was met with friendly smiles (even those who were at home sick welcomed me into their homes) and offers of as much as sugar as I needed.

“That’s why I like living here,” said Brittany O’Bright, who recalled asking her neighbours in the condo for straws one time, an egg another.

“Everyone is very comfortable asking each other for help. Living in a condo, you’re in such close quarters that people make an effort to actually create a group community within the building.”



Mike Winget, who moved from Calgary just over a year ago, said people do tend to keep to themselves in the condo building, but it doesn’t mean it’s unfriendly.

“It’s not much different in Toronto than in Calgary,” he said. “Maybe if you don’t live in these buildings, or reach out to their neighbours, but my experience has always been that people are friendly.”