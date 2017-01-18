Sagging ridership growth set to cost the TTC millions

The TTC’s lower than expected 2016 ridership appears set to take a $46-million chunk from its revenue stream.

In a report that lands at city hall Wednesday afternoon, TTC CEO Andy Byford says the transit system will probably fall 15 million riders short of its 2016 target. That number is still considered preliminary, however, since December data is not yet available.

Byford cites “sluggish performance” among several North American systems, and “declining Metropass sales and delayed achievement of new ridership from service enhancements.”

Despite missing the 2016 target, ridership still increased overall and the final tally is expected to be higher than 2015’s record 537.5 million trips.

In December, the TTC board approved a 10 cent fare hike for 2017 alongside an “in principle” vote to freeze fares next year. The new fare is expected to raise $27 million in additional revenue.

The mayor has instructed all city departments, including the TTC, to cut their operating budgets by 2.6 per cent.

However, the TTC fell short of that target and its inclusion in that budget order has not sat well with riders, who have endured repeated years of fare hikes amid service cuts and issues such as last summer’s sweaty subway debacle.

TTC Riders, a public transit advocacy group, took aim at the continuing budget squeeze with a “So Efficient It Hurts” campaign that mockingly suggested raising revenue with outlandish suggestions such as charging extra for crowdsurfing on packed rush hour trains.