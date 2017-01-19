Arcade Fire deliver new song 'I Give You Power' on eve of U.S. inauguration

TORONTO — Arcade Fire is back with a new song that appears directly aimed at Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

The Montreal band released "I Give You Power" exclusively on Tidal's streaming music service Thursday.

Frontman Win Butler sings alongside soul performer Mavis Staples, who herself is a longtime civil rights activist.

Arcade Fire announced the song on social media with a message to fans saying "it's never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other."