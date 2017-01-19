Father and son involved in bloody brawl with TTC officers suing

A father and son whose altercation with a pair of transit officers was captured in a 2015 YouTube video are suing the TTC.

A statement of claim filed Wednesday on behalf of Jamie and Russell Gillman seeks $4 million in damages, and names the transit agency and the two officers as defendants.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the matter was turned over to the Toronto Police Professional Standards unit for review, and the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

“We will not be commenting further as the matter is now before the court,” Green said.

The incident that prompted the suit occurred on Jan. 29, 2015 at Union Station, which was crowded with people leaving a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game at the time.

The statement of claim alleges that Russell Gillman, who is now 64, accidentally brushed up against one of the officers, who then “without warning” threw him up against the wall and attempted to arrest him. It alleges that when Jamie tried to intervene, a fight broke out between him and one of the officers, and the TTC employee “punched him repeatedly, causing his head to bang violently against a wall.”

The claim alleges that the officers “intentionally restrained and violently assaulted the plaintiffs when they had not violated the law in any way and had not posed a threat to anyone.”

The claim also accuses the TTC of negligence for failing to implement proper policies of arrest and use of force, and for failing to ensure its officers were adequately trained.

In the video, which was widely circulated online two years ago, a transit officer can be seen repeatedly punching a man later identified as Jamie Gillman, now 35, while people in the crowd can be heard shouting at the officer to leave him alone.

Both the Gillmans were charged with assault in connection with the incident. According to a lawyer for the pair, those charges were withdrawn last month.