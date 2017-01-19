Empathy for sex assault survivors drives Canadian to Women's March on Washington

After Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Kristi Honey couldn’t stop crying.

“When I heard the words and saw the clips of him saying that it’s perfectly fine if you’re rich and powerful to just grab a woman, that really struck a nerve with me,” she told Metro by phone from Washington D.C.

Honey, who was sexually assaulted by a stranger on a business trip in 2008, just couldn’t understand how Americans could elect someone like that.

But her despair turned to action when she learned about something called the Women’s March on Washington.

“I realized that this is something tangible that I could do. That I do have a voice, and I can come here, and I can support this stronger voice that no, that’s not okay,” she said.

Honey, along with Marissa McTasney, and a small group of women, has organized eight busloads of Canadians, five from Toronto, who are making the trek to D.C. for the march.

The march was started by a grandmother in Hawaii with a Facebook post, and has now morphed into a movement with thousands of people from all over the U.S. expected.

It’s billed not as a protest against Trump but as a way to stand up for common values of diversity, equality and inclusion.

Among the sea of pink “pussy” hats, a reference to Trump’s comments on women, will be hundreds of red toques and scarves, part of a “march kit” for the Canadians.

It’s hard to predict exact numbers, but it’s looking like at least 600 Canadians will make the trip down, said Honey.

They’re numbers she never expected and was “very nervous” at one point that no one would turn up.

“People want to get here, they want to support the Americans and be a part of this historic event, it’s just been incredible.”

Fellow organizer Penelope Chester Starr will be “wrangling” hundreds of people onto buses going from Toronto Friday night. They will sleep on the bus and arrive for the march on Saturday morning.

“I don’t know if I’m surprised, I’m more amazed that many people want to spend two nights on a bus to go march in D.C,” she said of the overwhelming interest.

“I’m very excited, I feel like I’m five years old and Christmas is coming around the corner,” she added.

Jo-Anne Miller is one of the GTA women who will board buses in downtown Toronto for the nearly 10 hour bus ride to D.C.

She’s not quiet sure what she’ll pack yet, but her reasons for making the trip are clear.

“I just need to do something, I couldn’t just stand by and do nothing,” she said.

“This is an historical moment and I want to be part of it.”

Miller, who is in her 50s, has ndigenous heritage and is looking forward to connecting with other indigenous women there.

She’s worried about what kind of world she’ll be leaving for her children and grandchildren with Trump in charge of climate change and pipeline issues, and laughed when asked about his positions on indigenous people.

“He’s not going to be there for indigenous people,” she said.

“We can’t even get women’s rights.”

For her, any women’s march is also about missing and murdered indigenous women.

“We can’t not think about them on this day. We think about our sisters who are missing and murdered and we’re marching for them,” she said.

She’s also looking forward to making the trip with younger women, like her friend and co-worker Jocelyn Murphy, 24.

Although they’re from different generations, they share many reasons why they’re marching.

Murphy, who’s also worried about climate change, and women’s rights, remembers watching the U.S. election with friends and the “grey cloud” that seemed to hang over the city the next day.

“It was basically so devastating,” she said.

When she spotted something about the buses being organized for the Women’s March on social media, she knew she had to go.

“Generations of women and men have just been working so hard to make America more progressive and more open,” she added.

“This could be all undone.”



Honey, who has never been an advocate or attended a march like this one before, said she’s heard from a lot of women coming to Washington who have stories similar to hers.

“About experiencing sexual assault, or even that that rhetoric is what drove them to action,” she said.

She and McTasney arrived Monday on a 6 a.m. flight and have been “working 20 hours a day” to coordinate logistics.

They’ve made a little time for sightseeing in between answering an avalanche of emails and responding to media requests, and said so far reaction from Americans they’ve run into has been positive.

Even Republicans have been cordial and many are thankful for the support from their Northern neighbours.