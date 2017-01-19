Man dead after being hit by transit bus in Whitby
WHITBY, Ont. — Police say one man is dead after being struck by a transit bus this morning in Whitby, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the man in his 50's was walking along Brock St. near Highway 401 around 6:30 a.m. when the incident took place.
Police say the man was hit by the bus and thrown into lanes of oncoming traffic, where he was hit by another vehicle.
The man was rushed to hospital in Toronto, but later died of his injuries.
Police say they're investigating the incident.
