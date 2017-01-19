NewsAlert: Galen G. Weston succeeds father as CEO of George Weston Ltd.

TORONTO — Galen G. Weston has been appointed to succeed his father as CEO of George Weston Ltd.

The younger Weston will also remain chairman and CEO of the company's largest subsidiary, Loblaw Companies Ltd., which also owns Shoppers Drug Mart.

Galen G. Weston has also been chairman of the family-controlled George Weston Ltd. since September, when his father W. Galen Weston stepped down at age 75.