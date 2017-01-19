Person struck and killed by GO Train on Lakeshore East line
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins confirmed the fatality. Service was expected to be disrupted for a few hours.
One person is dead after being struck by a GO train Thursday evening.
The person was struck at Rouge Hill station by train on the Lakeshore East line.
“I’m so sorry to confirm we have a confirmed fatality,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikin said in a post on Twitter.
Service is expected to be disrupted for the next two to three hours. Hourly service will continue between Union and Guildwood GO stations, and between Pickering and Oshawa GO stations.
Updates on service recovery can be found here.
