Police find baby in back of car during fentanyl bust in Oshawa
Officers found the baby after arresting two adults in the car. They also seized about $1,800 of fentanyl.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say they found a baby in the backseat of a car during a fentanyl bust Wednesday in Oshawa.
Durham Region police officers arrested a man and a woman inside the parked car after they saw two people allegedly making a drug deal near Ritson Rd. N. and Taunton Rd. E.
Along with the baby, who is less than a year old, police said they also found nearly $1,800 of fentanyl and some cash.
Police also searched a home near Harmony Rd. N. and Beatrice St. E and seized drug paraphernalia.
Police haven’t released the names of the two adults arrested to protect the identity of the baby, who was turned over to a family member. The Children’s Aid Society was also notified.
Fentanyl is an illicit synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but much more powerful. Though it has legitimate uses in medicine as a painkiller, overdoses are common with recreational use, where the drug’s high potency makes it easy to overdose.
Most Popular
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Meet the Toronto fashion sisters who made Forbes' 30 Under 30
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind