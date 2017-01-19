News / Toronto

Police find baby in back of car during fentanyl bust in Oshawa

Officers found the baby after arresting two adults in the car. They also seized about $1,800 of fentanyl.

Ryan Pfeiffer / Metroland

Police say they found a baby in the backseat of a car during a fentanyl bust Wednesday in Oshawa.

Durham Region police officers arrested a man and a woman inside the parked car after they saw two people allegedly making a drug deal near Ritson Rd. N. and Taunton Rd. E.

Along with the baby, who is less than a year old, police said they also found nearly $1,800 of fentanyl and some cash.

Police also searched a home near Harmony Rd. N. and Beatrice St. E and seized drug paraphernalia.

Police haven’t released the names of the two adults arrested to protect the identity of the baby, who was turned over to a family member. The Children’s Aid Society was also notified.

Fentanyl is an illicit synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but much more powerful. Though it has legitimate uses in medicine as a painkiller, overdoses are common with recreational use, where the drug’s high potency makes it easy to overdose.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...