Pride Toronto expected to meet next month to discuss future of police at parade

Pride Toronto’s board is hoping to meet next month and discuss how to implement demands made by Black Lives Matter, including removing police floats from the parade.

The idea of a holding an emergency meeting was discussed, but newly elected board member Akio Maroon said nothing has been finalized.

At Tuesday’s annual general meeting, most of Pride’s membership voted to endorse demands outlined by Black Lives Matter when they stopped the 2016 parade. Shortly after, new board members were elected.

The vote has been met with controversy, and confusion from the police force, who had not spoken to Pride Toronto as of Thursday.

Danielle Bottineau, an LGBT Liaison Officer with Toronto police who has attended Pride in uniform the last seven years with her partner, said she was “disheartened and saddened.”

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, the last 24-hours, I’m not going to lie,” Bottineau said. “There’s been a lot of thought processing for me, not only as an out, gay woman but as an out Toronto police officer.”

The demands included, among other things, committing space, funding and support for Black Queer Youth, reinstating community stages and spaces like the South Asian stage, and, most controversially, removing police floats and booths from Pride events.

Kathleen Wynne, the first openly gay premier, expressed displeasure at Pride’s decision.

“It’s January and my hope would be that between January and spring that Pride and Black Lives Matter and the police would actually be able to sit down and come to a different resolution,” Wynne said after a speech to the Economic Club in Toronto.

She would not say whether the province will consider withholding any funding from Pride to force a change.

Bottineau said she does not want to discount concerns made by Black Lives Matter, but believes the best way to enact change is to maintain a dialogue.

“I respect and hear the voices around the uniform being a trigger. But I think taking off that uniform is not going to be successful. We need to get beyond that,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had many blemishes in our history as a service with the community, and we’re still making mistakes. But that’s why our conversations need to continue, in order for change to happen.”

Gwen Bartleman, a Pride member who was at the AGM, asked that the Black Lives Matter demands be added to the agenda.

“I have seen how racism and specifically anti-black racism works in certain organizations, like Pride Toronto. Demands are agreed to, then there is backtracking, and then they aren’t actually met,” Bartleman said. “I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Bartleman said the demands speak to inclusivity and ensure the community feels safe at Pride events.

“Police are part of a larger system that is inherently racist and preys upon and enacts violence upon marginalized and vulnerable communities,” Bartleman said. “To have them present at Pride is a show of force and it’s something that makes many, many members of my community feel uncomfortable.”

As they wait to see what happens next, Bottineau said it won’t necessarily change police duties and security around Pride.