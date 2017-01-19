Starwood to buy Milestone Apartments assets in US$2.85-billion friendly deal

TORONTO — Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MST.UN) has signed a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group in a transaction valued at US$2.85 billion.

The Toronto-based trust's portfolio includes 78 multi-family residential properties in the U.S. Southeast and Southwest regions, with a total of 24,061 apartment units.

Starwood has agreed to pay US$16.15 per trust unit for Milestone.

Based on the average exchange rate over the past 30 days, the offer is worth C$21.45 per unit — nine per cent above Milestone's closing price on Wednesday at C$19.66 and 16 per cent above the 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Milestone' board of trustees is unanimously in favour of the offer, which requires approval by at least two-thirds of the votes cast at a special meeting of unitholders. The deal also requires a simple majority of votes cast by unitholders excluding Milestone chief executive Robert Landin and affiliated entities.