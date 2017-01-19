Toronto parents want French school in their neighbourhood

A brewing legal battle could see parents pitted against the province over the lack of a French-language high school in their neighbourhood.

French-speaking families from Toronto’s east end have formed a coalition to speak out about what they say is their right to be educated in either official language.

After years of community organizing and petition signing, the group retained a lawyer and say they’re prepared to take their case all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“Our kids, after Grade 6, have nowhere to go,” said Lianne Doucet, whose three daughters studied at George-Etienne-Cartier in The Beaches until grade six.

The problem came when they graduated to secondary school.

Doucet’s eldest daughter Geneviève found a spot at College Français near Carlton and Jarvis, which is about an hour by bus. But the school then had no room for new students, so the middle sister Isabelle switched to the English system.

The youngest, Marie-Eve, now goes to Saint-Frère-André in Roncesvalles, which requires a two-hour bus ride each way.

“The other option was Monseigneur-de-Charbonnel in Newtonbrook. That’s like going to school in Northern Ontario,” Doucet said.

Families in the area started lobbying for a French-language secondary school back in 2007, but say the Ministry of Education hasn’t responded to repeated requests for a meeting.

Lawyer Nicolas Rouleau – whom the group recruited for the case – set a precedent in 2015 when the Supreme Court of Canada determined the British Columbia government had violated students’ rights to “equitable education.”

The court ruled that Rose-des-Vents, a French-language high school in West Vancouver, was not equal to other area English-language schools.

“We’re not asking for the moon,” said Doucet, noting many English-language high schools in the area are currently “sitting half empty,” so it should be easy to find space to accommodate them.

“We have enough French-speaking kids. Just give us a school that will offer equivalent education in their language.”

