Toronto police charge man with assault; asking alleged victim to come forward

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they've charged a suspect with assault and now they're looking for the alleged victim.

They say a man went into a downtown building on Dec. 5, allegedly became very aggressive with people inside and made death threats to security guards when he was asked to leave.

Investigators allege as the man left the building, he pushed a passerby with such force that he fell into the street.

They say a 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested the next day and charged with uttering threats, assault and obstructing police.