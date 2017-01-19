Toronto stock market's benchmark index up, loonie down
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar lost ground to the U.S. currency in late-morning trading, but Toronto's main stock index moved higher.
The loonie was down 0.34 of a cent at 75.08 cents US, after falling more than a penny against the U.S. dollar Wednesday in the wake of comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz that the possibility of an interest rate cut "remains on the table."
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 32.49 points at 15,430.34 after two hours of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.63 points to 19,772.09, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.37 points at 2,268.52. The Nasdaq composite lost 3.3 points at 5,552.35.
In commodities, the March crude contract was at US$52.26, up 37 cents while the February contract was at US$51.47, up 39 cents, on lighter volume.
February natural gas contracts gained three cents at US$3.35 per mmBtu. The February gold contract fell $10.30 to US$1,201.80 an ounce and March copper contracts dropped one cent at US$2.61 a pound
