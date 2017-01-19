TTC adds constables to bus routes as driver abuse escalates

The TTC is beefing up security on buses and streetcars in the hopes riders will think twice about spitting at the driver.

In 2016 there were 285 assaults on transit operators in Toronto — a number that doesn’t include verbal abuse. It’s a problem that chief special constable Mark Cousins said has grown in recent years.

“The most common way an operator is assaulted is by spitting, and 34 per cent of assaults on operators involve getting spit on,” he said.

“Then 31 per cent are physical. So, a slap on the hand, a punch in the face, some violent, some not as much.”

In a December pilot project dubbed Bus Stop, constables boarded almost 400 buses on seven different lines. Special attention was paid to routes where drivers had previously reported incidents.

Not surprisingly, passengers settled down.

“We found that people were more likely to pay their fares and not get in disputes if we were there in uniform, people were less likely to get into arguments,” Cousins said.

Now, the TTC is making “targeted deployment” part of their regular routine. Meaning, they won’t be on every bus, but will be dispatched to certain routes with a history of problems.

Last week, a video of a profanity-laden dispute between a streetcar driver and rider — who was trying to pay partly in Icelandic money, according to the video poster — went viral, illustrating the problems that can flare up on public transit.

Cousins said he hasn’t seen the video, but pointed out that disputes over fares are the number one reason drivers get into arguments.

He said the driver’s role is only to educate passengers about what the proper fare is, but that sometimes leads to the driver getting assaulted.

“It’s pretty simple. It’s $3.25 if you want to ride on the bus, basically. So why would there be a dispute about this?”