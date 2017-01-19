University of Toronto to launch first esports-related scholarship
The school's first foray into competitive gaming scholarships comes as Canadian schools are increasingly putting the spotlight on collegiate esports.
If your mother ever told you playing video games wouldn’t get you far in life, she probably hadn't heard of the Victor Xin Scholarship in esports.
Fully funded by University of Toronto graduate Victor Xin, the scholarship is the school’s first to include esports – competitive gaming – as a condition.
Only students in the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering, who have a minimum 3.5 GPA, will be eligible. Potential recipients must also participate in the school’s esports clubs in some way. No word yet on how much cash the academic gamer would pull down.
The move comes as Canadian schools are increasingly putting the spotlight on collegiate competitive gaming, with third party organizations awarding their own scholarships and holding varsity tournaments.
Xin, a 2008 graduate of the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering, founded the University of Toronto esports club and organized the first student-run tournament of its kind held on a campus in North America.
“We should reward leadership attributes no matter how they manifest themselves,” said Xin in a UofT news release. “I hope esports becomes even more mainstream and draws more attention.”
“Then students who are passionate about esports can get the recognition they deserve and the support they need to succeed,” he added.
