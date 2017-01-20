4 charged in Toronto pot dispensary bust; police seize marijuana and edibles
TORONTO — Three men and a woman are facing drug-related charges following a raid on a Toronto marijuana dispensary.
Police say officers went to Weed The North in the city's west-end on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.
They say officers seized 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 59 kilograms of edibles, along with hashish, cannabis resin and $20,000 in cash.
Three men from Toronto and a woman from Whitby, Ont., face charges that include marijuana possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.
