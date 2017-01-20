News / Toronto

4 charged in Toronto pot dispensary bust; police seize marijuana and edibles

TORONTO — Three men and a woman are facing drug-related charges following a raid on a Toronto marijuana dispensary.

Police say officers went to Weed The North in the city's west-end on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.

They say officers seized 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 59 kilograms of edibles, along with hashish, cannabis resin and $20,000 in cash.

Three men from Toronto and a woman from Whitby, Ont., face charges that include marijuana possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...