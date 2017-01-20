A story a day to celebrate Black History Month

Casey Palmer has found his own way of celebrating Black History Month, one story at a time.

Every day of this February, the Toronto digital content creator will be sharing on his website a story of a Black Canadian person. It’s part of Tales from the 2.9, a project he launched last year in a personal effort to showcase the cultural richness of the Black Canadian communities.

While Black people make up 2.9 per cent of the Canadian population, according to the 2011 Statistics Canada numbers, Palmer believes most of what’s reported in mainstream media isn’t necessarily reflective of his actual community.

“You either have to be super successful like a rapper or an athlete, or it’s a tragedy that comes with crimes or extreme poverty, to be noticed,” he said of the way he sees the general portrayal of Black people.

“But there’s a lot of in-between people, who work the regular jobs, feed families. It isn’t just these two dimensional narratives.”

As Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary, Palmer says his project should be seen as part of an effort to show the country’s diversity, and make sure that no one part of the community is left unrecognized.

On top of profiling young Black entrepreneurs and community pioneers on his blog, he’s looking to organize Black Fridays – cultural events where Black people would meet and share ideas on how to positively impact their society.

He’s also inviting other people to help him collect story submissions and put them together, in an effort to make the project “a lasting hub” and expand the sharing platform.