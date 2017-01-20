Hundreds of GTA women heading to D.C. for Women's March

On Friday night, hundreds of women from the Greater Toronto Area waited to board a fleet of buses for a nearly 10 hour overnight journey to D.C. to take part in the Women’s March on Washington.

Ujyara Farooq, a 22-year-old University of Toronto sociology student is making the trip with her friend Sadaf Jamal.

Jamal, wearing a bright pink hijab, said she wants to represent Muslim women. She noted didn't spot any others hijab-wearing women in the crowd as she waited with her friend.

"I want them to feel empowered," Jamal said of Muslim women, adding she's "not a very marching kind of person."

She said she sees the march as "a promise for women of all different groups to say, "hey we’re here, to stand up for you. If you're attacked than we're attacked, and we're going to have your back."

The Women's March is billed not as a protest against new U.S. President Donald Trump but a peaceful rally for diversity, inclusion and equality.

It was started by a retired attorney in Hawaii who posted about a possible gathering on Facebook just hours after the election.

Now, hundreds of thousands of women and men are expected to march in D.C. on Saturday morning, with crowds expected to be five times that of Trump’s inauguration. There will also be solidarity marches being held around the world symutaneously.

Speakers will include celebrities such as America Ferrera and Ashley Judd, CNN commentator Van Jones, and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

There are eight buses coming from Canada under the banner of Canadian Women's March. Five are from Toronto and one each from Windsor, Ottawa and Montreal. Three more bus loads have been organized by other related groups including Democrats Abroad, while officials in D.C. expecting more than 2000 buses in the city.

Marsha Darby convinced her friend Bernard Laryea to come on the trip with her. "I just wanted to be a part of something that brings a light to women's rights and inequalities," she said while waiting to board one of the Toronto buses.

Penelope Chester Starr, who is part of a small group of women organizing the fleet of buses and herding people onto the Toronto buses told Metro earlier this week she never saw the numbers coming.

"I think it's really exciting to see how people are getting more excited about the Women's March than the inauguration," Chester Starr said. "I just can't wait to be there and experience it."