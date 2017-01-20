Mike Bullard’s next court date set for harassment charges, obstruction of justice

A popular Toronto radio host charged with criminal harassment of a television reporter he had dated will appear next in court in March.

Mike Bullard, 59, faces five charges that include criminal harassment, obstruction of justice and breaching conditions to stay away from City-TV journalist Cynthia Mulligan.

Bullard did not make an appearance in College Park court Friday morning. Mitch Gordon, a student acting for Bullard’s lawyer Arthur Stern, appeared on Bullard’s behalf. A judicial pretrial is scheduled for March 3.

Bullard, a former standup comedian, lost his Bell Media job as host of Beyond the Mic With Mike Bullard on Newstalk 1010 in September after the first batch of charges were laid against him.

Bullard told the Star in November that the charges stemmed from a bad breakup that is “a very personal thing between me and her” and that he was “going through hell.”

Bullard was charged with the five offences in three batches between September and November.

He is alleged to have sent hundreds of text messages to Mulligan whom he had dated, in addition to making calls of a harassing nature and visiting her at her home in violation of a court order.

Stern told the Star that Bullard has completed many therapy sessions and is “doing a lot better” and “starting to move on with his life.”

He said he and his client are hoping for the best result in the matter.

“At this point, Mike’s doing everything he can do,” Stern said. “Just pray. Just pray for Mike. Just pray.”