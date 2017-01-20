News / Toronto

More than 30 people at Toronto college ill from suspected food poisoning

TORONTO — More than 30 people were taken to hospital on Thursday night from the student residence of a Toronto college due to suspected food poisoning.

Emergency crews were called just after 9:30 p.m. to the Humber College North Campus in the city's northwest.

Toronto paramedics say they initially transported 29 people and that a few more had been taken to hospital overnight after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting.

A paramedics spokesman said none of the people were in serious condition. (CFRB, Global)

