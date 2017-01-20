Making space for reconciliation: U of T called on to make changes

A committee of students, staff and indigenous elders has issued the University of Toronto with 34 calls to action on reconciliation.

The result of a year’s worth of work, the report focuses on six areas: indigenous spaces, faculty and staff, curriculum, research ethics and community relationships, students and co-curricular education and institutional leadership.

“A key theme was the whole idea about increasing aboriginal space, but space kind of is a very broad term in this context,” said committee co-chair Jonathan Hamilton-Diabo, who is also coordinator of the school’s Council of Aboriginal Initiatives.

It means not only creating physical spaces on campus, but also bolstering things like recruitment of indigenous staff and support for students.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission spent six years digging into the painful legacy of Canadian residential schools. When the final 94 recommendations were released in late 2015 they included specific points about education.

University of Toronto formed a committee last January and tasked members with examining how the recommendations could be applied on campus. The report was delivered this week in a ceremony that included members of the indigenous community.

While UofT wasn’t directly involved in residential schools, Hamilton-Diabo said there needs to be a greater understanding of ways the university supported an oppressive system.

The school graduated leaders who allowed residential schools and housed researchers who failed to challenge them, he said. Even today indigenous students don’t graduate at the same rate as their non-indigenous peers.

“They’re not easy truths, and they’re not easy things for anyone to face, but this is part of Canada’s history, and part of the U of T’s history,” he said, noting it’s going to take everyone working together to make a difference. “It’s not a time to lay blame, but in order to get to reconciliation and building a relationship, there has to be an understanding.”

While university administrators don’t know how the recommendations will be implemented, the school “acknowledges its responsibility in contributing to the plight of indigenous peoples,” President Meric Gertler said in a statement.