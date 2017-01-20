Scarborough teacher's grieving family faces more loss after money for funeral stolen

A family mourning the sudden death of 31-year-old Raphael Loh had their grief compounded by more loss.

Joachim Loh, 67, reported to police that his briefcase containing $13,000 in cash for the funeral of his son was stolen.

Raphael’s sister Victoria said it happened in the parking of Agincourt Court mall near Kennedy Rd. and Shepppard Ave. E., between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

She said her father told police that he had left the car for a few minutes to get lunch and when he returned, the briefcase was missing from the trunk of the car.

Also taken was his wallet with credit cards, jewelry, passport and a camera containing pictures of his son, who died on Jan. 14 from complications related to appendicitis. The funeral for the popular long-term supply teacher at St. John Paul II Catholic Secondary School is Saturday.

Police are reviewing security footage in the area, and asking witnesses to come forward.