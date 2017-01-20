The pros and cons of commuter parking in Toronto

At Thursday’s executive committee councillors voted to establish a panel to discuss possible commuter parking options.

But pedestrian advocate Michael Black of Walk Toronto says the city should be investing in transit and making the surrounding suburbs more walkable and bikeable.

Metro talked to both to get their views on how to ease the elusive “first and last mile,” the last leg of commuter’s trips from transit centres home.

Con: Michael Black

Black argues increasing parking will only add to congestion in the suburbs, which is already a problem near subway stations.

“We’re saying in North York you don’t solve congestion by making it easier to drive,” he said.

“Instead of spending more money on parking lots we should be diverting that money and improving the level of service on TTC feeder routes.”

Money also needs to be spent on making suburban streets more pedestrian and cycle friendly, he said,

While some may argue more parking is needed until transit gets better, Black doesn’t see it that way.

“What tends to happen is that the temporary solution becomes entrenched and impossible to improve,” he said.

“It’s time to be honest and admit that we can’t keep investing in car infrastructure to solve problems that almost every other city our size is addressing, mostly through transit but also through walking and bike lanes,” he added.

Pro: James Pasternak

As the city continues to grow its public transit network, Coun. James Pasternak is taking a stand with car users in the inner suburbs.

People in the suburban areas have a morning routine that may include dropping kids off at schools, picking up items at a corner store or chauffeuring a spouse to a workplace before heading to a subway station to travel downtown, he said.

Not having enough parking spots at those transit stations “is no way to treat our most loyal customers,” he said.

“Ideally everybody would leave their car at home and walk to the subway. But that’s not the real world,” said the Ward 10 councillor.

Pasternak said the problem is particularly severe at Wilson station, where the TTC recently closed over 600 parking spots for a new commercial development. Another lot of nearly 540 spots will close down later in the year, leaving a new 1,100-spot parking at Yorkdale Mall as the only option for drivers.

While his hope is parking to be available at each future subway station, he wants to see efforts to create spots at existing stations in the city’s outer boroughs.