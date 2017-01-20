York trustee apologizes for using racial slur

A long-time York Region trustee has admitted to using a racial slur against a black parent, sending out an email apologizing to her for the “horribly unacceptable statement.”

“There is no excuse for what I said, only the explanation that I was clumsily trying to refer to your concerns as reported in the media, not to you personally,” said Nancy Elgie of the incident last November when she referred to Charline Grant as a n-----.

“As soon as my brain registered what I had said, I was overcome with shock and dismay. I felt heartsick and deeply ashamed to have said something so hurtful — even unintentionally — and so foreign to the values I have held throughout my entire life,” wrote Elgie, 82, who represents Georgina.

“It also sickened me that I could have reinforced the systemic racism that so many have experienced in our society.”

But an emailed apology — in which Elgie says she will also attend equity training that is provided to all trustees — is not enough for Grant.

“I appreciate the apology, to be honest, and I appreciate the fact that she acknowledged that she did say it. But I am annoyed at the process,” which just confirms that the board is not open or transparent, Grant said Friday.

Grant is also upset that the board hasn’t taken any steps to discipline Elgie. In the email, Elgie says she will attend the same equity training provided to all trustees.

“It’s definitely not OK, and it’s definitely not enough,” said Grant. “She didn’t hurt me privately, she hurt me publicly. She didn’t just hurt me, she hurt my family and she hurt my community.”

The York board is already in hot water with the province after a string of controversies, including numerous complaints about racist incidents and Islamophobia that are ignored, as well as a lack of transparency. Education Minister Mitzie Hunter is in the midst of reviewing the board’s response to her demand that it outline how it will address racism and improve openness about trustee spending.

The York board called in a third party to investigate Elgie after complaints about the slur, and Director J. Philip Parappally has told the Star via email that “racism of any kind is not acceptable, and we have policies and procedures in place in the event allegations of this nature are made by anyone affiliated with the board, attending our schools or working for the board. This includes trustees.”

However, the board is also the target of a human rights case, launched by the Vaughan African Canadian Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims on behalf of a number of families.

Grant herself has launched a human rights complaint over alleged discrimination her son suffered at his Woodbridge school. While she did not overhear Elgie’s comment, made following a board meeting to discuss equity issues, she was informed of it days later.

Elgie’s son, Stewart, had contacted the Star after it was the first to report on the slur allegations, saying his mother “doesn’t have a racist bone in her body, and anybody who knows her will tell you that.”

“If anyone ever makes a racist remark, even in (a) joke, she stops them and explains why it’s wrong and hurtful. She’s fought for equality her whole life.”

In her email to Grant, Elgie said that “my words on that day in November do not reflect how I have lived my life or conducted myself in my personal relationships, my professional capacity as a child psychologist, as school board trustee and in a variety of volunteer roles … I accept full responsibility for what I have said and can only hope that this apology can begin to mend any harm I have caused.”

Parappally noted in a posting on the York Region District School Board website that Elgie “issued individual letters of apology to each of those involved in the matter” but added that because the incident involves a trustee “staff members are unable to make additional comments.”