'I'm resolute': Canadians ready to march in Women's March on Washington

Hundreds of Canadian women joined throngs of marchers clad in pink "pussy hats" for the Women's March on Washington Saturday morning.

The five Toronto buses under the banner of Canadian Women's March made it through the U.S. border at Buffalo, New York without issue around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Buses assembled at RFK Stadium in D.C., Saturday morning and marchers made their way to the Eastern Outdoor market for the march.

The march is not a protest against Trump, organizers say, but a celebration of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"It’s very surreal," said Jocelyn Murphy, who is part of the Toronto delegation.

"I think when I see a recognizable landmark I'll be like, ‘Oh my God!’," she said with a laugh. "All the pink hats are killing it"

There are also a few Canadian men in D.C. Bernard Laryea said he's marching in support of women, including his friend Marsha Darby who convinced him to come.

"I don't like how he degrades women and how he makes fun of people with disabilities," he said of President Trump.

Beata Carissa made the bus trip alone. Born in Indonesia, the recent U of T grad has lived in Singapore and said she's used to thinking of global problems in other continents. But that changed after Donald Trump was elected.

"I've always looked elsewhere to kind of help the world, " she said.

"It's just necessary to look within."

Pat Smith, from Barrie and traveling on a bus out of Toronto, said it's nice to be with women of all different ages.

"My daughter thought it was going to be old ladies like me," she said with a laugh.

Smith said she's relieved that the buses made it over the U.S. border, which she was "really worried about."

Now she's ready to march.