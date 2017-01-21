No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, one of the two Maxmillion prizes up for grabs was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 27 will rise to $55 million, and four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each will be offered.
