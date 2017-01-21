Thousands in Toronto take to the streets to support the Women's March in Washington

Over the course of Saturday, January 21, Toronto Police estimate 6,000 people made their way from the legislature to City Hall.

Protesters blocked several major streets while singing, chanting, and waving angry signs.

Outside the Ontario legislature, Cleo Corcoran, 87, held up a sign reading: “I did the 50s, we are not going back.”

“Women are half the population and yet we are so often pushed to the back of the crowd. Now we've got to come in front,” said Corcoran, a former nurse.