Hopeful protesters return from Women's March: 'It's just the start'

After two nights of sleeping upright on buses, an entire day of walking and more than 24 hours without a shower, a few hundred Canadian women finally arrived back in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

They were tired but elated and ready to take their energy forward over the next four years, fresh from the historic Women’s March on Washington.

“I believe it’s just the start,” said Jo-Anne Miller.

The 50-something seasoned activist made the trip alongside her 20-something friend Jocelyn Murphy. Their generational split — not uncommon among those in the masses — serves as an example of what made the momentum created over the weekend so important.

The march was 29-year-old Kat Scott’s first time doing anything in the “political sphere.”

She considers herself a feminist, was inspired to action by Gloria Steinem and “at root” just wants to end sexism.

“It’s those moments of just reminding myself that I’m not alone,” she said, about the importance of the march. “You can pull on this memory.”

The march gave the world a glimpse of the “the power of the people,” especially when it comes to fighting the “intersectionality of oppression” women of colour and indigenous women face in Canada and the U.S., Miller said.

Standing out in their red toques amongst the thousands of pink knitted hats that stormed the capitol on Saturday, Canada’s women, and some men, were welcomed.

Americans cheered them loudly along the march’s route, yelling “thank you for coming,” and “you go Canada, you go.”

The event was organized as a peaceful gathering in support of diversity, equality and inclusion, not as a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump. But, his face and name popped up throughout, on signs where he was depicted as a clown or as a puppet of Vladimir Putin, and in chants.

At one point near the National Mall, marchers sang out “we don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants."

But, the movement was about much more. Issues spotted on signs ranged from reproductive rights, to climate change and Black Lives Matter.

Scarborough’s Sadaf Jamal was battling blisters afterward but was still glad she came — despite a bus malfunction that left about 100 of the Canadian marchers waiting in the cold for hours before they could leave Washington.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur wanted to represent and empower other Muslim women by being there, and hopes people remember the march’s message of equality and diversity long after the banners and signs are put away.