Mysterious outbreak affecting 215 Humber College students may be norovirus

Toronto Public Health says the mysterious illness that made 215 students sick with stomach pain at Humber College may have been caused by a common winter bug called norovirus.

“Students who reported the illness and their recovery and the fact that everybody has become ill in such a short amount of time suggests this illness is caused by norovirus,” said Dr. Michael Finkelstein, a spokesperson for TPH.

“We’re still waiting for lab testing which could support that or not but certainly the signs and symptoms of the students who reported illness supports that.”

According to Finkelstein, norovirus is a bug that circulates each year in the winter months and causes what some people call the stomach flu. The symptoms can include short bouts of gastroenteritis that causes vomiting, diarrhea, chills, nausea and dizziness.

“But one of the other characteristics of norovirus is that it passes pretty quickly. You’ll be sick for 12 to 21 hours and then you’ll get better. So, the important parts of response to norovirus is try keep yourself hydrated,” said Finkelstein.

TPH responded to a call to investigate the sudden outbreak of the illness Thursday night when approximately 200 people, mostly Humber students on the college’s north campus residence near Hwy. 27 and Finch Ave. W., reported feeling sick.

According to Finkelstein, that number has since risen to 215 people with more students slowly coming forward. About 40 students who were sent to the emergency room on Thursday have since been discharged.

“We continue to investigate with great co-operation from Humber College,” said Finkelstein.

TPH investigators are still determining how the virus was brought to the residence building.

“We’re looking into the possibility that it might be in the food,” Finkelstein said, adding there is also the possibility it’s just being transferred from one person to another.

“When people are vomiting, it can contaminate surfaces like door handles, the faucet in the bathroom. People can touch those surfaces and then touch their mouth and they can get the norovirus. So, you don’t necessarily have to eat something that’s contaminated.”

Meanwhile, the college said Saturday it has redoubled cleaning efforts and closed on-campus self-serve food facilities, such as salad bars.

“Humber has increased cleaning frequency in the residences and is assisting affected students by delivering water to encourage hydration,” said a statement from the college released late Friday.

TPH inspected the cafeteria food in the residence building on Friday and took samples.

We’re also continuing to speak to the ill students and getting samples from the environment for lab testing, said Finkelstein.