Police seeking suspect after three teenage girls sexually assaulted

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance after three teenage girls were sexually assaulted on a west-end street corner Thursday evening.

Police say a man attempted to make conversation with a 17-year-old girl on the corner of Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. W. at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Moments later, police allege he sexually assaulted two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.

The man is described as 5’7”, between the ages of 25 and 35, with dark hair and a partially closed left eyelid. He was wearing a dark toque, a dark puffy knee-length parka, and dark pants at the time of the assault.