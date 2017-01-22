News / Toronto

Police seeking suspect after three teenage girls sexually assaulted

Police say man tried to make conversation with teens before alleged assaults at Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. W.

File

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance after three teenage girls were sexually assaulted on a west-end street corner Thursday evening.

Police say a man attempted to make conversation with a 17-year-old girl on the corner of Keele St. and Eglinton Ave. W. at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Moments later, police allege he sexually assaulted two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.

The man is described as 5’7”, between the ages of 25 and 35, with dark hair and a partially closed left eyelid. He was wearing a dark toque, a dark puffy knee-length parka, and dark pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...