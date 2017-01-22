Toronto health officials say about 200 affected by illness at Humber College

Toronto Public Health says the number of people who have fallen ill by a mysterious outbreak at a Toronto college has risen to about 200.

Health officials say Sunday that they are investigating what is causing the outbreak at Humber College.

The illness first broke out Thursday, and a college spokesman said at the time that at least 77 students were affected, most of whom live at a residence at the institution's North Campus.

The college's North Campus residence houses about 1,000 students.

Andrew Leopold said Friday that 30 students were taken to hospital for treatment but had since been released.