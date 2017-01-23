17-year-old student in hospital after being stabbed in chest at Toronto school

TORONTO — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest at a Toronto school.

They say his injuries are not life-threatening and they have a suspect in custody.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police received a call reporting a stabbing at 1:23 p.m. at Thistletown Collegiate Institute in the city's northwest area.

Douglas-Cook says a police officer stationed at the school was able to locate the victim in the cafeteria shortly after the incident occurred.

She says officers responded along with a police dog team, which helped locate the suspect.