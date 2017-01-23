How to avoid norovirus: Don't touch anything

Wash your hands — but don’t panic.

The nasty stomach virus that’s struck hundreds of Humber College students in recent days is far from a localized problem.

Norovirus lurks all over the place every winter — on your streetcar seat, the doorknobs of your office and the tables in the school cafeteria.

Five other suspected outbreaks have been reported at Toronto hospitals and long-term care homes so far this season, and others are likely before winter wraps up.

The 24-hour bug is incredibly infectious. It only takes an infinitesimal amount of the virus to make you sick, said Dr. Michael Finkelstein, a Toronto associate medical officer of health.

“If someone with the virus touches the table, then you touch the table, then put a piece of food in your mouth, you can get it,” he said.

Because norovirus tends to spread by touching surfaces, Humber has been focusing on cleaning “high-touch” areas like elevator buttons, bathroom faucets and cafeteria tables, Finkelstein said.

This isn’t necessarily an out-of-the-ordinary norovirus season, he said, though it “could certainly become bad.”

“That’s how norovirus outbreaks are,” he said. “They come on really suddenly and go away just as suddenly. Once it gets introduced where a lot of people are in close quarters, we can see a large number of people get sick.”

Only two lab tests have come back from samples taken from Humber students, but both were positive for the virus, Finkelstein said. Only one student stayed overnight in hospital and has since been released.

Finklestein recommends frequent hand washing and staying away from sick people, if it’s at all possible.

The silver lining?

If you do get sick, rest, stay hydrated, and then feel free to take a mini-vacation.

Finkelstein said to assume norovirus is contagious for at least 48 hours after you feel better, and you should stay home from school or work during that time — and let someone else do the cooking, too

How to know if it's norovirus

Symptoms

Vomiting

Watery, non-bloody diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Less commonly:

Low-grade fever

Headache